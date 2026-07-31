Our Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist you in connecting with the Veteran Experience Office to handle complaints or concerns about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include:

Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments

Mental health trauma-informed services

Creative arts therapies

Substance use and alcohol treatment

HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

Policies and practices to know

Our Care Coordinator can help you get started with the following:

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual may be present with the patient for emotional support during the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves.

Documentation in medical records: We maintain the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, etc.