Veteran Care Coordinators
Roseburg VA Health Care System Care Coordinator receives training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained care coordinator is dedicated to facilitating VA Health care for all Veterans regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sex, or sexual orientation. Please contact a care coordinator to learn more.
Connect with a Veteran care coordinator
Jess Corpe
Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Roseburg health care
Phone:
Email: jessica.corpe@va.gov
Our Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist you in connecting with the Veteran Experience Office to handle complaints or concerns about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include:
- Mental health services, including psychosocial assessments
- Mental health trauma-informed services
- Creative arts therapies
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- HIV and STI testing, counseling, and care, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Policies and practices to know
Our Care Coordinator can help you get started with the following:
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual may be present with the patient for emotional support during the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves.
Documentation in medical records: We maintain the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, etc.