News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Roseburg-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Roseburg health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 541-677-3026.
We hope you enjoy your look at our new website. This is NOT our official website at this time, but will be soon. To continue your health care journey in the VA Roseburg Healthcare System, please return to our official VA Roseburg health care website.
Get the latest news from VA Roseburg-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Roseburg health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 541-677-3026.