Alert: VA Roseburg health care

PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2025

Roseburg, OR - Roseburg VA Health Care System Remains Open Despite the Federal Government Shutdown

Roseburg VA Health Care System Remains Open Despite the Federal Government Shutdown


Roseburg VA Health Care System remains open. All appointments and services will continue as normal. To make a new appointment, call 541-440-1000. For more information on impacted VA programsvisit: https://department.va.gov/contingency-planning/.

Media contacts

Nikol Hansen, Public Affairs Specialist

Phone:

Sandra Kidd, Public Affairs Specialist

Phone:

