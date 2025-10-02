Alert: VA Roseburg health care
PRESS RELEASE
October 1, 2025
Roseburg, OR - Roseburg VA Health Care System Remains Open Despite the Federal Government Shutdown
Roseburg VA Health Care System remains open. All appointments and services will continue as normal. To make a new appointment, call 541-440-1000. For more information on impacted VA programsvisit: https://department.va.gov/contingency-planning/.
Media contacts
Nikol Hansen, Public Affairs Specialist
Phone:
Sandra Kidd, Public Affairs Specialist
Phone: