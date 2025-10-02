EVENT NOTIFICATION: CDCE Quarterly Bingo Night

PRESS RELEASE

November 5, 2024

Roseburg, OR - CDCE Quarterly Bingo Night

CDCE Quarterly Bingo Night in back! Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and light refreshments and drinks will be provided. Bingo is free to all Veterans plus one guest.

Door prizes for winners. Seating is limited, so please call to reserve your spot.

𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝟓𝟒𝟏-𝟒𝟒𝟎-𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐞𝐱𝐭. 𝟒𝟓𝟑𝟏𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!

