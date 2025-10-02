EVENT NOTIFICATION: Vietnam Veterans of America Welcome Home Event

PRESS RELEASE

February 21, 2025

Roseburg, OR - Vietnam Veterans Of America Welcome Home Event

Vietnam Veterans of America Welcome Home Event. Douglas County Fairgrounds, Community Conference Hall. 2110 Frear St, Roseburg, OR. March 19, 2025. Doors Open 11:00 a.m., event starts 12:00 p.m. For more information and to register, please contact CDCE at 541-440-1000 ext. 44352. Door prizes. Light refreshments will be provided. US Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans Health Administration. Roseburg VA Health Care System.

The Roseburg Health Care System is committed to providing the Right Care at the Right Time in the Right Place. ❤️

About the Veterans Health Administration: The Veterans Health Administration is committed to providing comprehensive health care services to Veterans. Our mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

The point of contact for this release is the Public Affairs Office, Roseburg VA Health Care System; vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov; 541-440-1000, Ext. 43026.