PRESS RELEASE

July 24, 2025

Roseburg, OR - Recurring Services Copayments

Dear Veteran,

As you know, copays for certain recurring health care services (e.g., dialysis, physical therapy, occupational therapy, etc.) have been paused for all Veterans in our health care system and VA clinics since the transition to the Federal Electronic Health Record. VA will now resume charging copayments for recurring services in July.

On your August statement, you will see required copayments for recurring services for care provided on or after July 1, 2025. From then on, your copays for these services will be seen on the next month's statement – just as would happen for Veterans receiving these services from any other VA medical center. (Please note: At this time, VA is working with Congress and Veterans Service Organization partners to explore all debt relief options for uncollected copays prior to July 1, 2025. For those copays, there is no action needed at this time.)

If you have questions about your statement or need assistance with medical debt relief, you can contact the Health Resource Center at 866-400-1238, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET. To view your most recent statement online please visit Access VA: https://eauth.va.gov/accessva/. Information about managing your VA debt for copay bills is available at https://www.va.gov/manage-va-debt/. Additional information about VA debt relief for copay bills is available at https://www.va.gov/health-care/pay-copay-bill/financial-hardship/. Thank you for your patience as we continue to advance the mission of providing quality health care for our Veterans while modernizing our systems.

Thank you for all that you have done in service to the nation. It’s our honor at VA to serve you.

The Roseburg Health Care System is committed to providing the Right Care at the Right Time in the Right Place. ❤️

The point of contact for this release is the Public Affairs Office, Roseburg VA Health Care System; vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov; 541-440-1000, Ext. 43026.