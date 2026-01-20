Roseburg VA Health Care System makes it easier for women Veterans to access gynecology care

PRESS RELEASE

January 22, 2026

Roseburg, OR - Enrolled women Veterans can now schedule gynecology appointments without needing a referral from primary care.

Dear Veterans:

Can I still ask my provider for a gynecology appointment? Yes.

Can I still receive women’s health care services from VA primary care? Yes. If you choose, you can continue receiving routine women’s health care, screening, and services from your regular women’s health and primary care teams.

Will I be charged a copay after a gynecology appointment? You may be charged copays for VA gynecology care for conditions not related to your military service, depending on your service-connected disability rating and income. You can contact 541.440.1000, option #6 or the Health Resource Center (HRC) if you have questions about copays.

Does VA offer care for women Veterans who are pregnant or interested in becoming pregnant? Yes. Routine prenatal care, labor and delivery, and immediate postpartum care are provided to Veterans through care in the community. Veterans are connected to this care through their primary care team, who are critical partners in their health during pregnancy and postpartum.

Every VA medical facility provides maternity care coordination. VA maternity care coordinators understand Veterans’ needs and can support them through every stage of their pregnancy through the postpartum period.

Veterans who are pregnant are encouraged to contact the VA maternity care coordinator (MCC) at their local VA medical facility or the RVAHCS MCC at 541.670.2458. Veterans can also talk to their VA care teams or send a Secure Message.

Veterans seeking fertility care should discuss this with their primary care team who can connect them with the care they need.

How can I schedule a VA gynecology appointment? Call 541.440.1000, option #2, then option #4

Need more information? We’re here to support you. Call the Women’s Veteran Program Manager at 541.440.1000 ext. 41326 or the Women Veterans Call Center at 855-VA-WOMEN ). Women Veterans Call Center representatives are available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET, excluding federal holidays.

If you are not enrolled in VA health care, apply by calling 1-800-MYVA411, going to VA.gov, or visiting a VA medical facility.

Thank you for your service to our nation.

The Roseburg Health Care System is committed to providing the Right Care at the Right Time in the Right Place. ❤️

