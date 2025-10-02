PRESS RELEASE

September 23, 2025

Roseburg, OR - Roseburg VA Health Care System Offers Flu Shot Clinics to Keep Veterans Healthy This Season

As the 2025-2026 flu season approaches, the Roseburg VA Health Care System is making it easier for Veterans to protect their health. Starting on October 1, 2025, Veterans can receive FREE flu shots at various drive-through and walk-in clinics at our facilities, including locations in Roseburg, Eugene, North Bend, and Brookings.

Drive-Through Clinics

Roseburg VA Medical Center – Building 1 Canopy

October 2 – October 16 Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays | 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

October 4, 18 & November 1 Saturdays | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



North Bend VA Clinic

October 25 Saturday | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Walk-In Clinics

Roseburg VA Medical Center – Primary Care/White Clinic

Beginning October 1

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Brookings VA Clinic

Beginning October 1

Wednesdays | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

North Bend VA Clinic

Beginning October 2

Tuesdays | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Thursdays | 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Eugene VA Health Care Clinic

October 7 – 16

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays | 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. & 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

October 4, 18 & November 1

Saturdays | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Eugene VA Downtown Clinic

October 6, 20, and 27 Mondays | 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



Community Flu Shot Options

Veterans may also receive flu or COVID-19 vaccines at in-network retail pharmacies or urgent care locations. When doing so, Veterans should present a valid government-issued ID and provide the following billing information:

BIN : 003858

: 003858 PCN : A4

: A4 Group : VAPC3RX

: VAPC3RX Veteran ID : 10-digit VA ID or SSN

: 10-digit VA ID or SSN DOB Format : YYYYMMDD

: YYYYMMDD Urgent Care Payer ID: VACCN

Veterans should notify their PACT team if they receive a vaccine in the community so their medical records can be updated.

For assistance with community flu or COVID-19 vaccines, Veterans can call 877-881-7618.

The Roseburg Health Care System is committed to providing the Right Care at the Right Time in the Right Place. ❤️

The point of contact for this release is the Public Affairs Office, Roseburg VA Health Care System; vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov; 541-440-1000, Ext. 43026.

Roseburg VA Health Care System

Address: 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, OR 97471

Phone: 541-440-1000 or 800-549-8387

Website: va.gov/roseburg-health-care

Social: @VARoseburg on Facebook and Instagram