January 7, 2026

Roseburg , OR - Everyone has a role to play in preventing suicide and there is hope. Roseburg VA Health Care System (RVAHCS) is reaching out to offer resources and support for all Veterans who may be struggling, regardless of when or where they served.

Roseburg VA Health Care System Offers Resources to Prevent Veteran Suicide and Support All Veterans

Roseburg, OR (December 22, 2025) -- Everyone has a role to play in preventing suicide and there is hope. Roseburg VA Health Care System (RVAHCS) is reaching out to offer resources and support for all Veterans who may be struggling, regardless of when or where they served.

In addition to local efforts, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Ad Council have launched new public service advertisements (PSAs) for their national campaign: “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” The campaign encourages all Veterans to visit VA.gov/REACH where they can find resources to help with a variety of issues they may be experiencing.

Roseburg VA Health Care System is reaffirming its dedication to preventing Veteran suicide and ensuring that every Veteran in our community knows they are never alone.

“In Roseburg, we stand united to ensure that every Veteran knows they are never alone. Our community’s dedication to suicide prevention reflects a promise: hope and healing are always within reach,” said Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health Paul Harman.

Suicide prevention remains VA’s top clinical priority. VA Roseburg is actively working with local partners, community organizations, and Veterans themselves to provide comprehensive mental health resources and crisis intervention services. These efforts include outreach programs, peer support, and immediate access to care for those in need.

In 2022, the suicide rate among Veterans was more than double the rate for non-Veteran U.S. adults, per the 2024 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.This underscores the ongoing need for comprehensive suicide prevention efforts. Suicide is complicated, and stressful life events like financial troubles or losing a job can be risk factors. RVAHCS offers support to Veterans across a wide range of life challenges, before these problems become overwhelming.

RVAHCS’s efforts support VA’s 10-year strategy to end Veteran suicide through a comprehensive, public health approach. According to VA’s 2024 National Suicide Prevention Annual Report:

In all years from 2001–2022, Veterans had greater suicide rates than non-Veterans among female and male individuals under age 55-years-old.

The unadjusted rate of suicide in 2022 among U.S. Veterans was 34.7 per 100,000—significantly higher than the 17.1 per 100,000 rate for non-Veteran U.S. adults

Among Veterans between ages 18–44, suicide was the second-leading cause of death.

Everyone can be a part of the solution by checking in with the Veterans in their lives and encouraging them to reach out when they need support. Visit VA.gov/REACH/spread-the-word to download and share social media content to spread the word.

In addition to many community outreach events, The Roseburg VA offers assistance for Veterans all year round. Learn more by visiting https://www.va.gov/roseburg-health-care/.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 then Press 1, text 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

Reporters covering this issue can download VA’s Safe Messaging Best Practices fact sheet or visit www.ReportingOnSuicide.org for important guidance on how to communicate about suicide.

The Roseburg Health Care System is committed to providing the Right Care at the Right Time in the Right Place. ❤️

