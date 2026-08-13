VA supports MST survivors in finding their path to healing

PRESS RELEASE

April 1, 2026

Roseburg, OR - About 1 in 3 women and 1 in 40 men respond “yes” when asked by their U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care provider whether they experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault during military service.

About 1 in 3 women and 1 in 40 men respond “yes” when asked by their U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care provider whether they experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault during military service. As the nation again observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month this April, these numbers serve as a stark reminder of the need for resources that can help Veterans heal from military sexual trauma (MST).

MST refers to sexual assault or threatening sexual harassment during military service. People of all ages, races, sexes, and sexual orientations have experienced MST. For some survivors, the experience affects their physical and mental health, work, relationships, and everyday life, even many years later.

To ensure Veterans receive the care they deserve, VA provides free services for MST survivors whenever they are ready, at any time of year, and tailored to their individual preferences and needs. Eligibility for MST-related care is broad, and survivors may be eligible for MST-related care even if they are not eligible for other VA services.

Veterans and other former service members can receive VA’s free MST-related services no matter how long ago the MST occurred. Individuals do not need to have reported their MST experiences when they happened or have documentation that they occurred to receive care.

“Of course, it’s our hope that no service member would ever experience military sexual trauma. But when they do, we need to be ready to respond with the care and support they need whenever they are ready,” said VA National Director of MST Dr. Amy Street. “We owe that to our Veterans. We also need to make sure every MST survivor is aware of VA’s free MST-related resources.”

VA provides more resources for survivors of MST than ever before, including the following:

Every VA health care facility, like Roseburg VA Health Care System (RVAHCS), has an MST Coordinator—a professional who can answer questions and assist MST survivors in accessing care.

Local VA medical centers, like Roseburg VA Medical Center or Eugene VA Health Care Center, offer free counseling and treatment to Veterans and other former service members for any mental or physical health condition related to their experience of MST.

Community-based Vet Centers provide free MST-related outpatient counseling and referral services in a nonmedical setting.

Beyond MST is a free, secure, self-help mobile app created specifically to support MST survivors’ health and well-being.

MentalHealth.va.gov/MST provides educational and coping resources about MST for survivors, family members and friends, and health care providers

Spreading awareness of these MST-related services to help our nation’s Veterans is easy to do. Just visit the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month page of the MST website for a shareable video, social media posts, and e-billboards.

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To stay informed, subscribe to the Roseburg VA Health Care System email updates and follow our social media pages via the RVAHCS webpage (scroll to the bottom, Get updates from VA Roseburg health care section).

About the Veterans Health Administration: The Veterans Health Administration is committed to providing comprehensive health care services to Veterans. Our mission is to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

The point of contact for this release is the Public Affairs Office, Roseburg VA Health Care System; vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov; .

Roseburg VA Health Care System

Address: 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, OR 97471

Phone: or

Website: va.gov/roseburg-health-care

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