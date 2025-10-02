PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2025

Roseburg, OR - Veterans Enrollment and Appointment Assistance at The Lane County Fair

Roseburg, OR – July 21, 2025 – Are you a Veteran in need of enrolling in VA Health Care or scheduling an appointment at the Roseburg VA Health Care System? If so, you're in luck! The Roseburg VA team will be on hand to assist you with enrollment and appointment scheduling at The Lane County Fair.

Event Details:

Dates: July 23—27, 2025

Location: The Lane County Fair (796 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR)

What to Bring:

A copy of your DD214

Accurate income from 2024 (a photo of your 2024 W-2 will work)

(a photo of your 2024 W-2 will work) If you are married or have dependents, please provide: full names, full social security numbers, dates of birth, and your marriage date.

Preparation: Please be prepared to spend 10-30 minutes with our team as we help you get enrolled, schedule an appointment, or order your ID card.

To learn more about VA enrollment, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.

If you have questions for the Roseburg VA before the Lane County Fair, please call 541-440-1000 ext. 44024.

We look forward to seeing you at The Lane County Fair and assisting you with your VA needs!

The Roseburg Health Care System is committed to providing the Right Care at the Right Time in the Right Place. ❤️

The point of contact for this release is the Public Affairs Office, Roseburg VA Health Care System; vharos-publicaffairs@va.gov; 541-440-1000, Ext. 43026.