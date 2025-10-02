PRESS RELEASE

September 24, 2025

Roseburg, OR - Veterans' Virtual Health Resource Center: Comprehensive Staff Schedule and Class Offerings for FY2026 starting Oct 2025

The Roseburg VA Health Care System Virtual Health Resource (VHRC) Center offers Veterans assistance with: Below are the VHRC business hours at each facility when staff are available to assist Veterans. Additionally, we have included class dates for My VA Health Portal and VA Mobile Apps classes for each facility.

Roseburg VA Medical Center (VAMC): Walk-ins welcome during business hours



VHRC Business Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Closed on the first Wednesday of the month )

My VA Health Portal and VA Mobile Apps Class Dates:

- October 17, 2025

- December 19, 2025

- February 20, 2026

- April 17, 2026

- June 19, 2026

- August 21, 2026

Eugene VA Health Care Center: First and Third Wednesday of the month

VHRC Business Hours: 9:00 a.m.to 2:30 p.m.

My VA Health Portal and VA Mobile Apps Class Dates:

- October 1, 2025

- January 7, 2026

- April 1, 2026

- August 5, 2026

North Bend VA Clinic: Last Friday of the month

VHRC Business Hours: 10:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m.

My VA Health Portal and VA Mobile Apps Class Dates:

- October 31, 2025

- January 30, 2026

- April 24, 2026

- August 28, 2026

Brookings VA Clinic: December 8-9, 2025, March 9-10, June 8-9, and September 7-8, 2026

VHRC Business Hours:

- December 8, 2025, March 9, June 8, and September 7, 2026 — 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

- December 9, 2025, March 10, June 9, and September 8, 2026 — 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

My VA Health Portal and VA Mobile Apps Class Dates:

- December 8, 2025

- March 9, 2026

- September 7, 2026

Please contact the VHRC at 541-440-1000, ext. 44486 or 44428, or stop by the VHRC at the Roseburg VAMC, Building 16, Room A109. Walk-ins are welcome; however, appointments are recommended and will take priority.

