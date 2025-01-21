The DAISY Foundation established the DAISY Award in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at 33 of an auto-immune disease. His family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring, and compassion of the nurses who cared for him. They created this national award to honor his memory and thank nurses everywhere. The DAISY Award is presented to a Roseburg VA nurse nominated by a Veteran, family member, employee, or volunteer witnessing extraordinary inpatient or outpatient care. The nomination form can be found throughout the Roseburg VA or by contacting Holly Hutchings.