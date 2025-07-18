Virtual Health Resource Center
The Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) offers support to Veterans, their family members and caregivers, and VA staff looking to take advantage of virtual care tools. They provide guidance, hands-on support, training, help with troubleshooting, and other information regarding virtual care tools, such as VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet, health apps, and devices.
Roseburg VA Virtual Health Resource Center
Is a referral required?
No.
Do I need an appointment?
You can make an appointment or walk in. To make an appointment, call
Do you provide virtual support?
Yes, by appointment only. To make an appointment, call
Where is the VHRC
Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Building 16, First Floor, Room A109
What are the VHRC hours?
Monday - Friday
Roseburg VA VHRC Point of Contact
Sylvia Simpson
Communications Specialist
VA Roseburg health care
Phone:
Email: sylvia.simpson@va.gov