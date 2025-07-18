Skip to Content

Virtual Health Resource Center

The Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) offers support to Veterans, their family members and caregivers, and VA staff looking to take advantage of virtual care tools. They provide guidance, hands-on support, training, help with troubleshooting, and other information regarding virtual care tools, such as VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet, health apps, and devices.

Roseburg VA Virtual Health Resource Center

Is a referral required?

No.

Do I need an appointment?

You can make an appointment or walk in. To make an appointment, call or 44486.

Do you provide virtual support?

Yes, by appointment only. To make an appointment, call or 44486.

Where is the VHRC

Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Building 16, First Floor, Room A109

What are the VHRC hours?

Monday - Friday 

Roseburg VA VHRC Point of Contact

 

Sylvia Simpson

Communications Specialist

VA Roseburg health care

Phone:

Email: sylvia.simpson@va.gov

Last updated: