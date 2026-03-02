Christina Cellura

Dr. Cellura has been employed with the VA SORCC since 2014. She has lived in the Rogue Valley since 2008. She is board certified in Family Practice and completed her medical training at Nova Southeastern University in Florida as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. She spends her time running, reading and enjoying her husband and four children

A Florida native, She received her undergraduate degree at the University of West Florida. She has completed a residency program in Family Practice and is Board Certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians. Dr. Cellura came to the VA SORCC from Providence Medical Group where she had served as Hospice Medical Director and a broad spectrum Family Practice provider. After joining the VA SORCC she served as an Outpatient provider, the sole provider in the STePs program and most recently as the Associate Chief of Staff for Primary Care for 2 years. She was selected as the Chief of Staff in June 2019. Dr. Cellura is immensely qualified to lead the VA SORCC in the 21st Century with her vast knowledge of Outpatient and Residential care, always focused on Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence.