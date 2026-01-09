Jessica Drenning

Ms. Drenning came to Roseburg from GV (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, where she served as the Associate Nurse Executive of Ambulatory Care. Previously, she was the nurse manager of Primary Care, Geri PACT, and Employee and Occupational Health at VA Central Texas Healthcare System. Prior to serving in Texas, Ms. Drenning was the Women Veterans Program Manager at VA Black Hills in Fort Meade, South Dakota. She began her VA career in 2011 as a Med/Surg RN at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina.

Ms. Drenning's federal career began in 1984 when she enlisted in the U.S. Army. While in the Army, she was an Operating Room Specialist. She served on active duty for six years, primarily stationed at Evans Army Community Hospital in Fort Carson, Colorado.

She holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a Bachelor of Science in Mortuary Science from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ms. Drenning is also a Registered Public Health Nurse and has been in leadership roles since 2014.