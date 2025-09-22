Laura Haeker is the Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services at the Roseburg VA Health Care System.

Laura Haeker launched her nursing career in 1997 as a licensed practical nurse. Eager to advance professionally, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Creighton University. She then completed a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master's in Healthcare Administration.

Haeker's diverse professional experience spans multiple areas within health care, including undergraduate nursing faculty, Six Sigma/performance improvement, clinical education, long-term care/rehabilitation, medical-surgical/telemetry, progressive care, solid organ transplant, adult crisis unit/inpatient mental health, and primary care.

Since 2010, Haeker has been the nurse manager of the acute care medical-surgical unit at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa. During that time, she has completed several detail assignments, including the training lead for VHA Integrated Veteran Care, integrated field operations, chief of community care, nurse manager for outpatient mental health, and clinical community care outpatient clinic oversight coordinator. Haeker joins the Roseburg VA Health Care System from the VA Black Hills, where she was the chief nurse of education/designated learning officer.

In her personal life, Haeker enjoys mentoring and coaching individuals, volunteering, and expressing her creativity through painting and music. She stays active at the gym, explores new places and adventures, and values the time spent with her two sons.