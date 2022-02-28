Yoga on the Mat
- When
-
Monday, Mar 28, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
To join the classes please call the MOVE! Team at: 1-800-406-5143 extension 13855 (Haley) or
13841 (Chrissy).
Requirements for connecting to our virtual class offerings: high-speed internet connection and a
smart phone, tablet, laptop, or computer with camera and microphone. Please log in 10
minutes prior to the class start time and include first and last name when signing in.
An easy introduction to yoga on the mat for participants that can safely get up and down off the
floor. A combination of basic, beginner poses on the mat and standing to work on balance, strength, and
stability.