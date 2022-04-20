Nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program started in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Pat’s family experienced first-hand the difference his nurses made in his care through clinical excellence and outstanding compassionate care. The family created The DAISY Award to express gratitude to nurses and to enable other patients, families, and staff to thank and honor their special nurses.

Please visit DAISYFoundation.org to learn more about Pat's story and how The DAISY Award recognizes Extraordinary Nurses.

Complete the form at the link below to share your story of how a nurse made a difference in your care or that of someone you know.

DAISY Award Nomination