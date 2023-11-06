Veterans Day Concert at The Vault – Winter Hat and Gloves Donation Drive

Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is partnering with The Vault to host a Veterans Day concert on November 11, 2023 at The Vault Event Center, 110 Florence St., Saginaw, MI 48602. Thunderbeard, “Bringing the Thunder for the Vets” Tribute to ZZ Top will be playing with special guests Thundergus. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. We are hosting a winter hat and gloves donation drive. The items must be new with tags intact.