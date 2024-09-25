Cadillac Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair Cadillac, MI Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair When: Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 94 422 N. Mitchell St. Cadillac, MI Cost: Free





The Saginaw Healthcare System is hosting a Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair on October 23, 2024 at American Legion Post 94, 422 N. Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI 49601, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Join us for a PACT Act presentation, hear from and speak to VA leaders, find out if you are eligible for VA health care, learn about Toxic Exposure claims and other benefit information. We will have on-site Toxic Exposure Screening, VET Center resources and light refreshments provided.

