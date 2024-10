When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium 1500 Weiss Street Saginaw, MI Cost: Free





We are hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. located at the Main Medical Center’s Auditorium, 1500 Weiss St. Saginaw, MI 48602. Veterans will be able to see the VA programs available to them. There will be a social hour including lunch, dessert, and games. See you there!

Other VA events