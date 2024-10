Alpena Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: VFW VFW Post 2496 2900 Connon St. Alpena, MI Cost: Free





The Saginaw VA Healthcare System is hosting a Veteran Town Hall and PACT Act Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at VFW Post 2496, 2900 Connon St. Alpena, MI 49707, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Join us for a PACT Act presentation, hear from and speak to VA leaders, find out if you are eligible for VA health care, learn about Toxic Exposure claims and other benefit information. We will have on-site Toxic Exposure Screening, VET Center resources and light refreshments provided

Other VA events