Promise to address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act
PACT Act event in Michigan
When:
No event data
Where:
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
6800 Eagle Blvd
Mt Pleasant, MI
Cost:
Free
Honoring our promise - increasing awareness
- Speak with a VA representative
- Get answers to VA claim and benefits questions
File your claim
Location:
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
6800 Eagle Blvd
Mt Pleasant, MI 48858
Points of Contact:
W. J. 'Buck' Richardson
(406) 447-7547 (Office)
(406) 439-6331 (Cell)
John Drumsta (313) 471-3787