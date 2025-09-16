Skip to Content

Mental Health Summit

QR Code and VA logo and a blue background.

Saginaw VA Healthcare System Virtual Mental Health Summit

When:

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

To register, scan the QR code or click the link and use code: 8PYYYAP44

The Saginaw VA Healthcare System will be holding a virtual mental health summit on Thursday, October 23, 2025, where Veterans can hear from medical professionals and learn more about:

  • Transitioning to civilian life
  • Suicide prevention
  • The MILITARY2VA program

Registration: 8:00 am - 9:00 am

Summit: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

