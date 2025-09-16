Mental Health Summit
Saginaw VA Healthcare System Virtual Mental Health Summit
Free
Required
To register, scan the QR code or click the link and use code: 8PYYYAP44
The Saginaw VA Healthcare System will be holding a virtual mental health summit on Thursday, October 23, 2025, where Veterans can hear from medical professionals and learn more about:
- Transitioning to civilian life
- Suicide prevention
- The MILITARY2VA program
Registration: 8:00 am - 9:00 am
Summit: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm