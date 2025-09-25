Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Event
Front Lobby
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI
Free
October is breast cancer and domestic violence awareness month. The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw is hosting an event in the front lobby from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with representatives from the Women Veterans Health Program and the Intimate Partner Violence Program. Stop by to learn more information, show your support, and celebrate survivors. Refreshments provided.