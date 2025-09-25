Skip to Content

Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Event

When:

No event data

Where:

Front Lobby

1500 Weiss Street

Saginaw, MI

Cost:

Free

October is breast cancer and domestic violence awareness month.  The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw is hosting an event in the front lobby from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with representatives from the Women Veterans Health Program and the Intimate Partner Violence Program.  Stop by to learn more information, show your support, and celebrate survivors.  Refreshments provided.

