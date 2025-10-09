Skip to Content

National Public Medication Take-Back Day Event

Prescription pill bottles and pills.

Front Lobby

1500 Weiss Street

Saginaw, MI

Free

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back event. Anyone from the public can come to the VA Medical Center front lobby and drop off unneeded prescription medications in our bin.  Prohibited items include medical sharps/needles, liquid containers over 4 oz., medical devices , other medical wastes, and illegal substances. Please see the MedSafe bin in the lobby for more information.

