Skip to Content

Northern Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair

Red text, blue text, and a blue left border, red right side border.

When:

No event data

Where:

E-Free Church

1649 M-32

Gaylord, MI

Cost:

Free

Register at https://michiganvbf.eventbrite.com

Presented by the Otsego county Veterans service office.

Event highlights include:

  • VA representatives
  • Veteran service officers
  • Education resources
  • Employment resources
  • Healthcare resources
  • Housing resources
  • DD214 retrieval
  • Community non-profits
  • Quality of life resources

  • Door prizes, lunch, and refreshments
     

    Vendors please contact: Ryan Sanderson at 989-448-9670
    EMAIL: ryanjsanderson@outlook.com
    Veterans contact: Marlene Hopp at 989-731-7575
    EMAIL: mhopp@otsegocountymi.gov

    Sponsored by McLaren Hospice, VFW post 1518, and the Gaylord Community Funeral Home

Other VA events

Last updated: 