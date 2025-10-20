Northern Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair
When:
Where:
E-Free Church
1649 M-32
Gaylord, MI
Cost:
Free
Register at https://michiganvbf.eventbrite.com
Presented by the Otsego county Veterans service office.
Event highlights include:
- VA representatives
- Veteran service officers
- Education resources
- Employment resources
- Healthcare resources
- Housing resources
- DD214 retrieval
- Community non-profits
- Quality of life resources
Door prizes, lunch, and refreshments
Vendors please contact: Ryan Sanderson at 989-448-9670
EMAIL: ryanjsanderson@outlook.com
Veterans contact: Marlene Hopp at 989-731-7575
EMAIL: mhopp@otsegocountymi.gov
Sponsored by McLaren Hospice, VFW post 1518, and the Gaylord Community Funeral Home