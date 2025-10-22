Lung Cancer Screening Event

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Veterans, and lung cancer screening can save lives. Veterans are invited to our Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Month event on November 12th and 13th, 2025 at Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, located in the main lobby at 1500 Weiss St. Saginaw, MI 48602, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Enrolled Veterans may be eligible for lung cancer screening if they:

· Are 50-80 years old

· Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years

· Have a smoking history of at least 20 pack-years

(this means 1 pack per day for 20 years or 2 packs a day for 10 years, etc.)