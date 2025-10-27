Gaylord VA clinic blood drive
When:
No event data
Where:
2782 South Otsego Avenue
Gaylord, MI
Cost:
Free
Help us beat our goal of 13 donations by signing up today!
Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and/or platelets. Donating blood takes about an hour and has the potential to impact up to three lives.
Appointments preferred - call 866-642-5663 or visit versiti.org/mi
Walk-ins are welcome, as schedule allows.
Helpful tip: make sure to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.
For eligibility questions please call 866-642-5663
Give the gift of hope this season.