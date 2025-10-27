Skip to Content

Gaylord VA clinic blood drive

blood drive information in red text, plus a QR code for more information.

When:

No event data

Where:

2782 South Otsego Avenue

Gaylord, MI

Cost:

Free

Help us beat our goal of 13 donations by signing up today!

Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and/or platelets.  Donating blood takes about an hour and has the potential to impact up to three lives.

Appointments preferred - call 866-642-5663 or visit versiti.org/mi

Walk-ins are welcome, as schedule allows.

Helpful tip: make sure to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.  

For eligibility questions please call 866-642-5663

Give the gift of hope this season.

Other VA events

Last updated: 