Women Veteran Town Hall & Craft Activity
When:
Wed. Mar 18, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
American Legion Post 150
990 Flint St.
Frankenmuth, MI
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Women Veterans are invited to register for the t-shirt activity to ensure we have enough supplies. No registration needed to attend the town hall.
Women Veteran Town Hall - Hear from leaders, engaging discussions, VA women's health programs, and other resources followed by a t-shirt crafting activity and Healthy Kitchen Demonstration.