Women Veteran Town Hall & Craft Activity

When:

Wed. Mar 18, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Where:

American Legion Post 150

990 Flint St.

Frankenmuth, MI

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Women Veterans are invited to register for the t-shirt activity to ensure we have enough supplies. No registration needed to attend the town hall.

Women Veteran Town Hall - Hear from leaders, engaging discussions, VA women's health programs, and other resources  followed by a t-shirt crafting activity and Healthy Kitchen Demonstration.

