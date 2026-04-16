DUMP Opioids Act Public Medication Take-Back Event
When:
Sat. Apr 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
lobby
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI
Cost:
Free
Join the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center for a public medication take‑back event. The receptacle will be located in the front lobby for the drop off of unneeded prescription medications. Safely dispose of unused or unneeded prescription medications to help prevent misuse and support community safety. Items not accepted include sharps and needles, liquid containers over 4 ounces, medical devices, other medical waste, and illegal substances.