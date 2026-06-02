Car Show
When:
Sat. Jun 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
North parking lot
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI
Cost:
Free
VETERANS: Bring your classic cars!
No registration fee.
All are welcome.
As part of the VHA 80 / Freedom 250 Anniversary, this event is designed to provide all Veterans with an opportunity to participate in a meaningful and enjoyable experience. It offers our Veteran Residents time outside their rooms to engage socially and connect with others in a supportive environment. The event highlights the strong bond between our facility and the community, demonstrating a shared commitment to honoring and uplifting our Veterans. Each year, Veterans generously bring their vehicles to display, contributing to an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration.
Hosted by Highway Classic Car|Cruisers & Aleda E. Lutz VAMC.
More info: Center for Development and Civic Engagement