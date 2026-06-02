VETERANS: Bring your classic cars!

No registration fee.

All are welcome.

As part of the VHA 80 / Freedom 250 Anniversary, this event is designed to provide all Veterans with an opportunity to participate in a meaningful and enjoyable experience. It offers our Veteran Residents time outside their rooms to engage socially and connect with others in a supportive environment. The event highlights the strong bond between our facility and the community, demonstrating a shared commitment to honoring and uplifting our Veterans. Each year, Veterans generously bring their vehicles to display, contributing to an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration.

Hosted by Highway Classic Car|Cruisers & Aleda E. Lutz VAMC.

More info: Center for Development and Civic Engagement or 13660