Morning Meditation with Mallory

A short, mindful way to start the day on a positive note; A way to relax, be present and experience gratitude while setting a positive intention for the day. Usually consists of a 10-15 min meditation and will provide you with tools to help guide you through different life challenges.

Requirements for connecting to our virtual class offerings: high-speed internet connection and a smart phone, tablet, laptop, or computer with camera and microphone. Please log in 10 minutes prior to the class start time. Please include first and last name when signing in.