An easy introduction to yoga on the mat for participants that can safely get up and down off the floor. A combination of basic, beginner poses on the mat and standing to work on balance, strength, and stability.

Requirements for connecting to our virtual class offerings: high-speed internet connection and a smart phone, tablet, laptop, or computer with camera and microphone. Please log in 10 minutes prior to the class start time. Please include first and last name when signing in. To join the classes please call the MOVE! Team at: 1-800-406-5143 extension 13855 (Haley) or 13841 (Chrissy).