2LT Aleda E. Lutz to be Inducted into the Michigan History Museum

November 18, 2021

Saginaw , MI — On November 19, 2021, our Saginaw VAMC’s namesake, Aleda E. Lutz, will be inducted into the Michigan History Museum, located at 702 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, Michigan.

Mr. Cauley, Medical Center Director will be representing 2LT Aleda E. Lutz as she is honored for her exemplary military career.

“We are extremely honored to be a part of the Michigan Military and Veterans Hall of Honor Ceremony,” stated Mr. Cauley. “I am grateful for the opportunity and plan on displaying Ms. Lutz’s framed State of Michigan induction tribute, signed by the Governor, and her Hall of Honor Medal at the medical center.” Ms. Lutz is one of many other distinguished Veterans being recognized at the ceremony tomorrow. https://www.michigan.gov/mhc

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.saginaw.va.gov.