Aleda E. Lutz VAMC announces reduction in Urgent Care Clinic hours

PRESS RELEASE

October 1, 2026

Saginaw, MI - WHAT: Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) hours are reducing.

Beginning January 9, 2027, the UCC will operate Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and will be closed on weekends and federal holidays (actual or observed). The last full weekend of service will be January 2–3, 2027.

To ensure seamless access to care when the UCC is closed, Veterans may use VA’s Community Care Urgent Care network. Find approved clinics and pharmacies via the VA facility locator: https://www.va.gov/find-locations/. Call 888‑901‑6609 to confirm eligibility before visiting community urgent care. If a Veteran receives care at community urgent care or the emergency room, they should call VA’s 72‑hour reporting line at 844‑724‑7842 to support coordination and coverage. Veterans using participating community pharmacies should bring a government‑issued ID; they should not pay a copay at pickup for urgent‑care prescriptions or flu/COVID‑19 vaccines. Initial fills are generally limited to 14 days (opioids may be limited to 7 days or fewer based on state rules; no refills; prepackaged items such as inhalers or eye drops may be permissible). For pharmacy assistance, contact CVS Caremark at 800‑364‑6331 (24/7). For questions about urgent care bills or collections, call 877‑881‑7618.

WHO: Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors.

WHEN: Effective January 9, 2027

• New hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• No weekend or federal holiday service (actual or observed)

• Last full weekend open: January 2–3, 2027

WHERE: Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center Urgent Care Clinic

1500 Weiss Street, Saginaw, MI 48602

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

For media inquiries, contact Tara Scheuer, Public Affairs Officer, (989) 497‑2500, ext. 13010, or VHASAGPublicAffairs@va.gov.

Note to Media: For consideration in editorial calendars, online listings and PSA inclusion.

**PSA - **30 Seconds

Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is reducing Urgent Care Clinic hours. Starting January 9, 2027, UCC will be open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and closed on weekends and holidays (actual or observed). The last full weekend open is January 2–3, 2027. When UCC is closed, Veterans can use VA’s Community Care urgent care network. Find locations at va.gov/find‑locations, confirm eligibility at 888‑901‑6609, and report community visits to VA within 72 hours at 844‑724‑7842. Questions about prescriptions? Call 800‑364‑6331. Billing questions? Call 877‑881‑7618.

Online Listing

For inclusion on websites or community calendars

Aleda E. Lutz VAMC reduction in Urgent Care Clinic hours will be effective January 9, 2027. UCC will operate Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and will be closed on weekends and holidays (actual or observed); the last full weekend open is January 2–3, 2027. Veterans needing care when UCC is closed can use VA’s Community Care urgent care network. Details: va.gov/find‑locations • Eligibility: 888‑901‑6609 • 72‑hour reporting: 844‑724‑7842 • Pharmacy help desk: 800‑364‑6331 • Billing: 877‑881‑7618.

ABOUT VA SAGINAW HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

VA Saginaw Healthcare System (VAHCS), centered around the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Mich., offers comprehensive health care services to over 42,183 Veterans across a 35-county region, spanning from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. The facility features a 30-bed Long-Term Care and Palliative Community Living Center dedicated to supporting Veterans’ inpatient needs. In addition to the main medical center, Veterans have access to care through nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan, ensuring convenient access to essential health services. For more detailed information about VASHCS and its offerings, visit www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.