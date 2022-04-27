Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Celebrates Veteran Irene Hosking on her 104th Birthday

PRESS RELEASE

April 27, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The Women’s Veteran Health Care Program realized Irene Hosking, one of their oldest female Veteran patients, was nearing another birthday this April.

Irene turned 104 on April 20, 2022. On Friday, April 22, 2022, they hosted a special celebration where staff, family, and members from Irene’s VFW post, VFW State Commanders, and other dignitaries were there to honor her. Special thanks to Congressman Moolenaar who sent a special birthday proclamation for Irene, presented by Past VFW State Commander, Gerald Gorski. Irene received a Director’s Coin from Mr. Chris Cauley, our Medical Center Director, as well as a Commander’s Coin from the VFW State Commander, Kevin Conklin. Also, a very special thank you to Linda Marshall from the AMVETS Auxiliary in Bay City for donating the refreshments and decorations and adding to the success of our event. The celebration had Irene in awe, especially with the surprise guests and special program. She stated, “This is just the best of everything.” She is already planning to celebrate her 105th birthday with her family next year.

Irene was a registered nurse prior to WWII, but when her brother survived the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, she joined the US Army Nurse Corp. May 15, 1942. She was stationed in Australia, where she became one of the first female nurses to give anesthesia to injured soldiers in the Pacific Theater. She earned the rank of First Lieutenant and remained in the Army until 1946.

The Women’s Veteran Health Care Team are delighted to share this good news story about a true American hero, Irene Hosking.

Irene is still active with her VFW Post 4005, Corunna, MI, where she was elected the first female Commander in 1995-96, and currently holds the position of Chaplain

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at VA Saginaw Health Care | Veterans Affairs.