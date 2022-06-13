Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Hosts Farmers Market, Healthy Teaching Kitchen, Whole Health for Veterans and Community Partners

PRESS RELEASE

June 13, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is pleased to announce we are hosting a Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., starting June 21, 2022, and running through September 27, 2022, located on the front lawn of the main medical center.

Nutrition and Food Services, in collaboration with Veterans Canteen Service, have revamped this valuable program and have made this year’s Farmers Market bigger and better than ever!

The market will feature fresh produce, locally sourced honey, Veteran handmade jewelry, candles, and much more. In addition, a variety of food trucks will be onsite each week. VA dietitians will provide Healthy Teaching Kitchen demonstrations on the first and third Tuesday each month at 11:45 a.m. using the fresh market produce. Be inspired to recreate the recipe, learn a new approach or technique to prepare nutritious and delightful dishes.

VA staff will be available to provide information on the Whole Health Model of Care, putting the Veteran at the center of their health and wellness by recognizing the whole person not a disease. Learn about comfort and integrative health modalities, wellness classes, and other offerings available that support traditional healthcare services. If you are a Veteran not yet enrolled for VA services, let us assist you and get you started on your VA health and wellness journey!

Veterans, staff, and our community partners are welcomed and encouraged to support local businesses. Come out and learn more about the VA’s new and innovative approach to health and wellbeing.

