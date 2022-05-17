Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Hosts VA Video Connect Demonstration May 19 and May 27, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

May 17, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, located 1500 Weiss Street, Saginaw, MI, will be hosting a VA Video Connect (VVC) demonstration in the lobby of the main medical center, on Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Using VVC allow our Veterans to see their providers from the comfort of their own home. This approach to care saves travel time and money. There are NO copays for VVC services.

“We encourage Veterans to utilize this service, when possible, not only for the convenience it provides, but especially when exposure rates to flu and COVID cases are high,” stated Dr. James Hines, Chief of Staff. “We look forward to sharing this technology with our patients to better serve their health care needs. VVC is also a great tool for our rural Veterans to use and avoid potentially long drive times for appointments.”

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.