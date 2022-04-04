Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Now Offering 2nd COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRESS RELEASE

April 4, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce continue to be top priorities for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Effective Monday, April 4, 2022, Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is offering the COVID-19 2nd booster dose at the Saginaw location and all Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC). Vaccines are available by walk-in and scheduled appointments. Contact your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) to schedule your COVID-19 initial vaccine and all boosters or additional doses.

Who can receive the 2nd Booster?

Individuals 50+ years

18+ year with certain kinds of immunocompromise (solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.)

Per the CDC, data continue to show the importance of vaccination and booster doses to protect individuals both from infection and severe outcomes of COVID-19. For adults and adolescents eligible for a first booster dose, these shots are safe and provide substantial benefit. During the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21-times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7-times less likely to be hospitalized. CDC continues to recommend that all eligible adults, adolescents, and children 5 and older be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting an initial booster when eligible.

“Why the 2nd booster? It is important for those who have a weakened immune system to stay up to date with all the COVID-19 vaccine doses, including boosters, due to the increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death,” stated Dr. Hines, Chief of Staff.

Veterans who receive care in VA and are due for a booster can contact 989-497-2500, Extension 11230 or your PACT provider to schedule an appointment to receive the booster. Veterans who received a COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA can also contact us for a booster at the number above and ask that they bring their vaccination card to their scheduled appointment.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at VA Saginaw Health Care | Veterans Affairs .