Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Recruiting for Nursing Positions

PRESS RELEASE

March 14, 2022

Saginaw , MI — Aleda E. Lutz VAMC will be participating in a university-wide Employment and Networking Fair at Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

This is an opportunity to talk with our nurse recruiter about current openings and benefits in our 35-county catchment area.

“We are expanding and looking to strengthen our current work force to care for our nation’s heroes, specifically recruiting nurses and nursing assistants. Our nurses take great pride in our mission and are dedicated to care for those ‘who shall have borne the battle’ and for their families and survivors, stated Kristine Rodgers, Nurse Recruiter. We offer exceptional opportunities for career development, emerging technology, extraordinary benefits, retirement, pay and more.”

Please join us on March 25, 2022, at SVSU, located at 7400 Bay Rd., University Center, MI 48710; look for the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC booth. To learn more about the nursing positions available, you can also contact Kristine Rodgers at 989-497-2500, Extension 11469.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at VA Saginaw Health Care | Veterans Affairs.