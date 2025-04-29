Announcing the Duane E. Dewey Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic Dedication Ceremony – May 9, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

April 29, 2025

Cadillac , MI — VA Saginaw Healthcare System is delighted to announce the Duane E. Dewey Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic Dedication Ceremony, taking place on May 9, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. located at 1905 North Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI 49601-1139.

We are honored to have this clinic named after Duane E. Dewey, who sustained injuries from an enemy grenade. He displayed extraordinary valor by using his own body to shield another grenade, thereby saving the life of a corpsman and protecting the fellow Marines in his unit. He received the Congressional Medal of Honor on March 12, 1953, for his heroic actions.

Duane E. Dewey VA Clinic officially opened its doors for patient care in July 2024. Current services include primary care, mental health, laboratory services, same-day primary care, physical therapy, and home-based primary care, telemedicine, women’s health, audiology, and whole health services. The clinic is also one of our Veteran Transportation Service pickup points in which a government driver escorts Veterans to Saginaw, Ann Arbor or Detroit VA medical centers for their appointments and bring them back the same day.

VA Saginaw Healthcare System includes Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan which operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. We provide care to over 41,808 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.