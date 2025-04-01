Closures Extended at Northern MI Outpatient VA Clinics

PRESS RELEASE

April 1, 2025

Saginaw , MI — Gaylord, Grayling, Indian River, and Alpena Community Based Outpatient Clinics will remain closed on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 due to the impact of recent inclement weather.

We continue to prioritize the safety of our Veterans and staff. We expect to resume regular operations on Thursday, April 3, 2025, contingent upon a review of local conditions.

“If Veterans are experiencing any difficulties coping during these extreme weather-related conditions, or having thoughts of suicide, they can call the Veteran‘s Crisis Line at 988, then press 1 to speak with one of our crisis responders,” stated Wendy Schultz, Suicide Prevention Program Manager. “Each impacted area has set up warming shelters. These shelters will not only help you warm up, but you will also have access to charge your electronic devices and get water and food through food trucks and other means.”

Please click on the link for a list of warming shelters per county, provided by 9 & 10 News: https://www.9and10news.com/2025/03/30/warming-shelters-open-for-residents-in-the-middle-of-ice-storm/.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 41,808 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.