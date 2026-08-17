Cultivating Wellness and Service: The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Garden That Nourishes Veterans Through Hands‑On Growth and Community Support

PRESS RELEASE

August 17, 2026

saginaw, MI - The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center’s Garden & Greenhouse program has grown from a 2017 Whole Health grant into a productive, two‑bed teaching garden that supports Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes, Community Living Center activities, and Veteran food security efforts.

Launched with support from partners and staff—including donated supplies from the American Red Cross and vegetable flats from Eisenhower Center—the program first relied on volunteers from Nutrition and Food Services and assistance from grounds and garage crews to prepare space and tend beds. In 2023, a dedicated dietitian began planning and managing the garden and the Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK), improving continuity and productivity.

Today, the garden encompasses two beds—approximately 665 square feet in front and 598 square feet in back—and produces a wide variety of seasonal fruits, vegetables and herbs. Harvests are weighed and tracked with cost analyses to demonstrate annual savings compared to purchased produce.

Garden harvests enrich Veteran care and engagement. HTK classes incorporate fresh ingredients into simple, nutritious recipes while teaching how to grow, harvest and store produce. The Community Living Center uses garden items for seasonal enrichment—such as pumpkins for October carving activities—and donated 97 pounds of produce to a local Veteran‑only food pantry in FY 2025 as part of the facility’s Food Insecurity Initiative.

“Our garden is where nutrition becomes tangible. When Veterans plant, harvest and cook with fresh ingredients, they build skills, confidence and community—and every pound we grow stretches resources to support those who served,” said Sara Lee, Dietitian, who manages the Garden & Greenhouse.

Looking ahead, the team plans to involve Community Living Center Veterans directly in gardening activities, offer gardening classes in coordination with HTK, expand plantings (including an asparagus patch), and explore a weekly farmer’s market during peak harvests to share produce and education more broadly.