From Cancer to the Veteran Golden Age Games – One Veteran’s Story of Beating the Odds

PRESS RELEASE

May 13, 2025

Saginaw , MI — Brent Collins, a proud Marine Corps Veteran, honorably served with the First Battalion, Fifth Marines.

He is training for the upcoming Veteran Golden Age Games in May. Mr. Collins' path to the games has been fraught with many challenges. In November 2022, he contracted bacterial meningitis, a serious infection that causes inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. He spent six days on a ventilator.

After successfully recovering, he faced another challenge in the summer of 2023, when he was diagnosed with larynx cancer. He confidently underwent six weeks of radiation treatment with his wife, Jacqueline, by his side. Thanks to early detection, the cancer did not spread. Although the treatment temporarily took away his singing voice, he didn’t let it deter him. Just thirty-two days after completing his treatment, he emerged cancer-free and celebrated the return of his voice.

He received rehabilitation through Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, which enabled him to return to competitive training for the Golden Age Games. He expressed his appreciation for the care he received, stating, "The best care I experienced was at the VA hospital in Saginaw, MI, due to the exceptional dedication of the doctors and staff. I value how they treat me like family."

Additionally, Mr. Collins has the honor of being selected as the first resident of Saginaw to carry the Michigan State Flag in the parade of states during the Golden Age Games, a privilege awarded to only a select few Veterans. On Monday, May 19, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., we will celebrate our Golden Age Games Veterans with a send-off to wish them well as they head off to the games on May 31, 2025, in Memphis, TN.

