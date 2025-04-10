National Public Medication Take-Back Day – April 26th

PRESS RELEASE

April 10, 2025

Saginaw , MI — Aleda E. Lutz VAMC will be holding a Dispose Unused Medications and Prescriptions (DUMP) Opioids Act Take Back Event on Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI.

VA Police will be posted in the main front lobby of the medical center to direct any individuals (not limited to Veterans) who may want to dispose of unwanted medications including controlled substance prescription medications, expired over-the-counter medications, etc. Items not appropriate for the disposal receptacles include medical sharps/needles, other medical wastes and illegal substances.

“The DEA National Medication Take-Back Day event provides an opportunity for anyone in the community to dispose of unneeded prescription medications in their home,” stated Tim Fink, Chief of Police. “Having unneeded medications present in the home carries some risks for those in the home and in the community. Those risks include an opportunity for children to accidently ingest them, accidental overdose, substance abuse, and a method for suicide. Disposing of unneeded medications is a great preventive measure for those risks.”

Medication Take Back Days coincide with the bi-annual U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Days, which occur twice annually on a Saturday during April and October. VA is committed to supporting the safe disposal of unused controlled substance prescription medications and will ensure there are no disruptions to patient care or risks to the safety or privacy of our Veterans and our staff. Signed into law by the President on July 29, 2021, the DUMP Opioids Act requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish designated periods during which any individual may dispose of controlled substance prescription medications at covered VA facilities.