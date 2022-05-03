New VA Medical Network Director Named for Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky

PRESS RELEASE

May 3, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The Department of Veterans Affairs has named Laura E. Ruzick as the new Network Director for Veterans Integrated Network (VISN) 10, overseeing VA Medical Centers across Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and part of Kentucky.

Ruzick has served as the Medical Center Director of the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis since 2019. Her appointment as VISN 10 Director is effective May 8, 2022.



“Ms. Ruzick has sound leadership qualities and proven experience,” said Ron Stertzbach, acting VISN 10 Director. “I am certain she will be a valuable asset to our VISN, our employees and volunteers, our health care partners, the community, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are so honored to serve.”

Ruzick has decades of healthcare leadership experience across VISN 10 and beyond. She first joined the VA family as a Clinical Nurse Manager at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in 2004, serving as a manager in the stepdown unit and surgical intensive care. She then served as a Health Systems Specialist for VISN 10, before moving into executive leadership positions at the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, OH, Cincinnati VA Medical Center, and finally at Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center where she served as Associate Director from 2016 – 2019, and Medical Center Director from 2019 – Present. Prior to joining the VA, Ruzick had more than 25 years of experience as a Registered Nurse, Nurse Manager, Cardiovascular Service Coordinator, and Practice Manager with healthcare systems in Illinois.

Ruzick earned her MBA and B.S.N. from Lewis University, and her B.S. in Natural Science from Xavier University. She is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives since 2012.

Northern Indiana VA Medical Center (VAMC) Director Michael Hershman will serve as the acting Director for the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, until a permanent selection is made. Dayton VAMC Associate Director Dr. Jennifer DeFrancesco will serve as acting Director for the Northern Indiana VAMC.