Northern MI Outpatient VA Clinics Closed Today

PRESS RELEASE

March 31, 2025

Saginaw , MI — Today, March 31, 2025, Grayling, Gaylord, Indian River, and Alpena Community Based Outpatient Clinics are closed due to severe weather conditions.

Veterans with scheduled appointments have been contacted to reschedule. We value the safety of our Veterans and staff and anticipate normal operations to resume on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 41,808 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.

