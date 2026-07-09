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OIG Site Survey Notification Poster

PRESS RELEASE

July 9, 2026

saginaw, MI - Representatives of the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) will be performing a Healthcare Facility Inspection (HFI) review.

The HFI review team will be onsite at the VA Saginaw Healthcare System from July 14, 2026, through July 16, 2026.

WHAT

The VA Saginaw Healthcare System will host the OIG Healthcare Facility Inspection (HFI) review. This review is part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance, quality, and continuous improvement in Veteran care and services. Employees, patients, and the general public can and should report to the OIG any suspected criminal activity; inadequate patient care; fraud, waste, or abuse of Government resources; or mismanagement of VA programs by any of the following communications

 

WHO

  • OIG Survey Team
  • VA Saginaw leadership and staff

  • Veterans, families, caregivers, and community members

     

WHEN

July 14–16, 2026

 

WHERE

Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI 48602

 

REPORTING TO OIG

You may report concerns to the OIG by:

  • Telephone: 1
    • 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Mon–Wed–Fri)
    • Thursday: 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
    • Excluding Federal holidays
  • FAX:
  • Letter: VA Inspector General Hotline (53E), 441 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20226
  • Online: http://www.va.gov/oig/hotline/

 

IMPORTANT EXCEPTIONS

The OIG does not generally review matters involving VA benefits (except suspected criminal issues), whistleblower protection, discrimination, or harassment.

Media contacts

Tara Scheuer, Public Affairs Officer

Phone:

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