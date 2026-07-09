PRESS RELEASE

July 9, 2026

saginaw, MI - Representatives of the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) will be performing a Healthcare Facility Inspection (HFI) review.

The HFI review team will be onsite at the VA Saginaw Healthcare System from July 14, 2026, through July 16, 2026.



WHAT

The VA Saginaw Healthcare System will host the OIG Healthcare Facility Inspection (HFI) review. This review is part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance, quality, and continuous improvement in Veteran care and services. Employees, patients, and the general public can and should report to the OIG any suspected criminal activity; inadequate patient care; fraud, waste, or abuse of Government resources; or mismanagement of VA programs by any of the following communications

WHO

OIG Survey Team

VA Saginaw leadership and staff

Veterans, families, caregivers, and community members

WHEN

July 14–16, 2026

WHERE

Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center

1500 Weiss Street

Saginaw, MI 48602

REPORTING TO OIG

You may report concerns to the OIG by:

Telephone: 1 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Mon–Wed–Fri) Thursday: 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Eastern Time Excluding Federal holidays

1 FAX:

Letter: VA Inspector General Hotline (53E), 441 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20226

VA Inspector General Hotline (53E), 441 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20226 Online: http://www.va.gov/oig/hotline/

IMPORTANT EXCEPTIONS

The OIG does not generally review matters involving VA benefits (except suspected criminal issues), whistleblower protection, discrimination, or harassment.