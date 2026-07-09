OIG Site Survey Notification Poster
PRESS RELEASE
July 9, 2026
saginaw, MI - Representatives of the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) will be performing a Healthcare Facility Inspection (HFI) review.
The HFI review team will be onsite at the VA Saginaw Healthcare System from July 14, 2026, through July 16, 2026.
WHAT
The VA Saginaw Healthcare System will host the OIG Healthcare Facility Inspection (HFI) review. This review is part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance, quality, and continuous improvement in Veteran care and services. Employees, patients, and the general public can and should report to the OIG any suspected criminal activity; inadequate patient care; fraud, waste, or abuse of Government resources; or mismanagement of VA programs by any of the following communications
WHO
- OIG Survey Team
- VA Saginaw leadership and staff
Veterans, families, caregivers, and community members
WHEN
July 14–16, 2026
WHERE
Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI 48602
REPORTING TO OIG
You may report concerns to the OIG by:
- Telephone: 1
- 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (Mon–Wed–Fri)
- Thursday: 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
- Excluding Federal holidays
- FAX:
- Letter: VA Inspector General Hotline (53E), 441 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20226
- Online: http://www.va.gov/oig/hotline/
IMPORTANT EXCEPTIONS
The OIG does not generally review matters involving VA benefits (except suspected criminal issues), whistleblower protection, discrimination, or harassment.
- VA Benefits, Ratings, Appeals, or Home Loan Issues: Visit https://benefits.va.gov/BENEFITS/ or call 1-
- VA Billing Issues: Call 1-
- VA Education Benefits: Visit https://www.vets.gov/education/apply/ or call 1-
- Whistleblower Protection: Submit a complaint to the Office of Special Counsel at https://osc.gov/, phone 1-
or mail to 1730 M Street, NW, Suite 218, Washington, DC, 20036-4505
- Discrimination or Harassment: Call 1-
(Option 2), or visit http://www.va.gov/orm
- Additional complaints: Visit http://www.va.gov/oig/hotline/faq.asp for a detailed listing of complaints not accepted by VA OIG
Media contacts
Tara Scheuer, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: